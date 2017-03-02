Valeri: ‘I wasn’t wrong’

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri has reportedly declared he has “nothing to apologise for” after the controversial Juventus-Napoli game.

The Bianconeri won the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final 3-1, but the visitors were angered by two penalties awarded to the holders.

According to Il Mattino, referee Valeri has said “I have nothing to apologise for, I got nothing wrong”.

Today will see the release of the disciplinary findings from the Coppa Italia ties, and it remains to be seen whether Napoli protestations will have been noted in the official’s report.

