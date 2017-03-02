NEWS
Thursday March 2 2017
Valeri: ‘I wasn’t wrong’
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri has reportedly declared he has “nothing to apologise for” after the controversial Juventus-Napoli game.

The Bianconeri won the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final 3-1, but the visitors were angered by two penalties awarded to the holders.

According to Il Mattino, referee Valeri has said “I have nothing to apologise for, I got nothing wrong”.

Today will see the release of the disciplinary findings from the Coppa Italia ties, and it remains to be seen whether Napoli protestations will have been noted in the official’s report.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies