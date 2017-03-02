Dybala: ‘Renewal is close’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala assures talks are “very advanced” for his Juventus renewal.

The forward has been in talks with the club since November, but so far there has been no announcement of a new contract.

However, the Argentinian international assures he will put pen to paper soon.

“In recent days Juventus and my agent have been able to talk,” Dybala said, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We’re very advanced, but now my agent will return to Argentina for the birth of his son. I know we’ve been talking about this since November, but it’s not only up to me, you should also talk to Juventus.”

