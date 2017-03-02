De Boer: ‘Inter too impatient’

Ronald de Boer says Inter didn’t give his brother, Frank, enough time - “Alex Ferguson struggled for years”.

The Dutchman replaced Roberto Mancini in pre-season, but was sacked after losing seven of his first 14 games.

“They wanted a different idea about football, to be more attractive,” Ronald de Boer, Frank’s twin brother told Sport 360.

“But you can’t start here and go there without ups and downs. Of course if you’re used to different styles, it takes a while.

“Look at Guardiola at Man City. He’s had unbelievable success but still it’s not easy for him, and he’s got even better players than Frank at Inter.

“Inter is a good team but if you want to have a philosophy you have to have time. If the results aren’t there, they get impatient and there seemed to be too many captains on one ship.

“There was so much influence from outside and he had a group of 29 players which is way too much. You can imagine playing 11 v 11 in training and you still have to tell one player to warm up and he’s still on €2-3m, and he can’t even get in the second 11.

“He needed time to shape the system and implement his ideas so it was very hard for him, but I also think it was educational, he learned a lot. It wasn’t to be but 85 days was terrible.

“Look at Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, he struggled for four years. If you believe he is the guy you have to give him a chance and they never gave him a chance. You don’t have to feel sorry for him though. Life goes on and he’s paid well, so next job.”

Ferguson was famously under pressure at Old Trafford after moving from Aberdeen to little success, but he eventually won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

