NEWS
Thursday March 2 2017
Cassano to Serie D?
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano could reportedly join Serie D side Sampierdarenese until the end of the season.

The striker had his Sampdoria contract terminated on January 25, but had been training with the Blucerchiati to stay in shape for next season.

However, the club has now decided to withdraw his right to train with them, meaning FantAntonio needs to find some new facilities.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Cassano could join Genoese amateur side Sampierdarenese until the end of the season to make sure he’s fit to start 2017-18 with a new side.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies