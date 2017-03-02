Cassano to Serie D?

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano could reportedly join Serie D side Sampierdarenese until the end of the season.

The striker had his Sampdoria contract terminated on January 25, but had been training with the Blucerchiati to stay in shape for next season.

However, the club has now decided to withdraw his right to train with them, meaning FantAntonio needs to find some new facilities.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Cassano could join Genoese amateur side Sampierdarenese until the end of the season to make sure he’s fit to start 2017-18 with a new side.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.