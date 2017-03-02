Mazzola: ‘Napoli won’t play kids’

By Football Italia staff

Sandro Mazzola doesn’t believe Napoli will play their Primavera team against Juventus - “you say these things when you’re angry”.

Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly threatened to play the youth team for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, in protest at the refereeing in the first game.

Mazzola made his debut when Inter fielded youngsters against Juve in 1961, scoring a penalty in a 9-1 defeat.

“Will De Laurentiis play kids at San Paolo? I don’t believe it,” Mazola told Corriere dello Sport.

“These are things you say when you’re angry, but it won’t happen.

“My debut? We lads were excited and maybe even a bit emotional. The game was on Saturday at 14.30 and my mum didn’t want to let me go because I had three important tests at school.

“Getting into fifth year was at stake. I got there just in time, and I remember that day with pleasure because I made my Serie A debut and scored my first goal.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.