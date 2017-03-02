Zeman: ‘Juventus not favoured but…’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman insists Juventus “haven’t had more favourable refereeing” but says they shouldn’t have had their second penalty against Napoli.

The Czech tactician is well-known for his criticism of the Bianconeri, accusing them of doping their players in the ‘90s and speaking out against the directors pre-Calciopoli.

“A little help is always there for every team,” Zeman shrugged, speaking about the latest controversy on Premium Sport.

“Maybe the referees judge things to be different to what is there. But just like players make mistakes, so do referees.

“I don’t think that this year’s Juve have had more favourable refereeing, but certainly in the Coppa Italia the penalty on [Pepe] Reina was wrong.”

