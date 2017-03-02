NEWS
Thursday March 2 2017
Raiola clause for Donnarumma renewal?
By Football Italia staff

Milan could reportedly offer Mino Raiola a sell-on clause to renew Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far there has been no significant progress on a renewal.

Raiola, his agent, has repeatedly refused to guarantee that his client will stay with the Rossoneri, and Tuttosport believes that they could offer a sweetener to the deal.

Donnarumma would sign a long contract to stay at San Siro, but with the proviso that Raiola would be given a significant percentage of any future transfer fee.

There is precedent for this, as the agent was paid €27m of the €105m Juventus received from Manchester United for Paul Pogba.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies