Raiola clause for Donnarumma renewal?

By Football Italia staff

Milan could reportedly offer Mino Raiola a sell-on clause to renew Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far there has been no significant progress on a renewal.

Raiola, his agent, has repeatedly refused to guarantee that his client will stay with the Rossoneri, and Tuttosport believes that they could offer a sweetener to the deal.

Donnarumma would sign a long contract to stay at San Siro, but with the proviso that Raiola would be given a significant percentage of any future transfer fee.

There is precedent for this, as the agent was paid €27m of the €105m Juventus received from Manchester United for Paul Pogba.

