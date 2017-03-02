Rai: ‘Commentators not biased’

By Football Italia staff

Rai Sport director Gabriele Romagnoli calls Napoli’s criticism of the network “absolutely exaggerated”.

The Partenopei were incensed by the refereeing in their defeat to Juventus on Tuesday, with the club’s official Twitter account declaring “if you’re watching the match on Rai, do it with the sound off”.

“It’s absolutely exaggerated, a hot-headed reaction,” Romagnoli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I hope that, with cool heads we can realise that there was no bias in the commentary. Players, Coaches and sometimes referees decide matches, never the commentators.

“I don’t consider it to be interference, but an improper reaction. It’s like when a tennis player takes a shot, the umpire judges it to be out - rightly or wrongly - and the tennis player gets angry and smashes his racket.

“I wonder: what does the racket have to do with it?

“Fortunately the next game is in a month. I hope it can be understood that everyone is doing their job.

“I wouldn’t want there to be a climate of tension because of these incidents, perhaps with a risk of public disorder.

“I repeat: [Gianni] Cerqueti did his job well and it’ll be the same for the second leg.”

