Ranocchia: ‘I want to stay at Hull’

By Football Italia staff



Andrea Ranocchia confirms he wants to stay with Hull City for next season, rather than return to Inter.

The centre-back moved to England on loan until the end of the season this January, but is hoping to secure a permanent move.

“It’s been fantastic, if I’d known how good it was going to be I wouldn’t have waited 29 years to come and play in England,” Ranocchia told The Tigers’ official website.

“The stadiums are great, fans are great, the pitches are great and I hope to be here next year too.

“I’ve never had a problem at Inter with the Coach or the club, but at the age of 29 I made the decision to go on a new adventure and experience something new abroad.

“Can we stay up? From what I see around me from the players and the staff everyone is working as hard as they can, we can’t say for certain until the season is finished but everyone is working toward that objective."

