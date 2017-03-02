Romagnoli back in Milan training

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli has returned to Milan training, so he should be called-up to face Chievo.

The defender went off injured during the win over Bologna on February 8, and hasn’t featured for the Rossoneri since.

However, Milan TV reports that he took part in the entire training session with his teammates this morning, meaning he should be available for the weekend.

Ignazio Abate is out with an eye injury, and is expected to be replaced by Mattia De Sciglio against the Flying Donkeys.

