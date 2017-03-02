Barcelona consider Allegri

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri is being considered for the Barcelona job.

Current incumbent Luis Enrique announced last night that he’ll step down at the end of the season, igniting speculation about who will replace him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Bianconeri boss is on the shortlist, along with Everton’s Ronald Koeman and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.

However, the favourite remains current Sevilla Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who is believed to be the preferred candidate of Lionel Messi.

