‘Roma and Napoli both angry’

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny predicts an “interesting” game with Napoli, as they are “two angry teams”.

Both sides were beating in the first leg of their respective Coppa Italia semi-finals, with the Giallorossi losing to city rivals Lazio and the Partenopei beaten 3-1 at Juventus.

“It will be interesting, there will be two angry teams,” Szczesny told Sky.

“It will be a good game, they’ll fight to get a result and will play an open game, these are matches which come down to mental qualities.

“I think to think that our rivals don’t have anything more than us, that quality will make the difference.”

