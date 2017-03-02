Sturaro out for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Stefano Sturaro is out of action with an abdominal injury, so he’ll miss Udinese.

The midfielder was left out of the squad for Tuesday night’s Coppa Italia game with Napoli, and underwent tests at Vinovo today.

“Following the tests carried out, Stefano Sturaro was found to be suffering from a muscular injury in his right abdominal area,” the Bianconeri confirmed in a statement.

“The player will be assessed daily and will be monitored with further medical scans next week.”

