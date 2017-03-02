Cuadrado: ‘Reina flattened me’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado believes his penalty against Napoli was justified - “Reina flattened me”.

Controversy has been raging ever since the Bianconeri’s 3-1 Coppa Italia win on Tuesday, as the Partenopei goalkeeper caught the ball with his elbow before hitting the Colombian.

“I could have gone a bit further,” Cuadrado explained to Sky.

“But then I felt [Pepe] Reina flattened me and I couldn’t do anything about it. These things happen in football though.

“The important thing is that we played a good game and maybe even deserved more, because we were the better team and I think that’s the most important thing.

“My impact? I don’t think it was just my input, it was the desire to get a result and turn the game around. Everyone’s contribution was decisive.”

The Bianconeri face Udinese at the weekend, the club which first brought Cuadrado to Italy.

“I had a good experience in Udine, because that was the team which allowed me to make the leap from Colombia to Europe.

“They had me adapt to tactics and I didn’t grow quickly, but it was a nice experience. I didn’t play much, but you always learn something.

“We know Udinese are a great team and they’ll definitely want to get a result, not least because of where they are in the table.

“It will definitely be difficult, but we’ll go there with the same determination as always to get a result.

“Every match is important, we need to try and win them all to stay as far away as possible from those who are chasing us.”

The former Chelsea man was also asked about the 4-2-3-1 system which has been adopted recently by Coach Max Allegri to great success.

“I must say I like it,” Cuadrado confirmed.

“Beyond formations I’ve always said that what matters is the hunger you bring, the determination, the desire to sacrifice and wanting to run to get a result.

“That’s what’s most important.”

