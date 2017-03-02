Lazio to reward Inzaghi

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are ready to offer Simone Inzaghi a new contract with improved wages after he was appointed in bizarre circumstances.

The Coach has taken the Aquile to fifth place in Serie A and reached the Coppa Italia semi-final, beating Roma 2-0 in the first leg.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio are lining up a new contract to June 2019 that will include a salary boost and bonuses for achieving certain targets.

Inzaghi had been the Coach of the Primavera youth team until April 2016, when he was promoted to the main job as caretaker following Stefano Pioli’s sacking.

Despite good results, Inzaghi was passed over for the permanent position in favour of Marcelo Bielsa.

When Bielsa sensationally refused to turn up for pre-season training and claimed the contract was invalid, Inzaghi had to be rushed in when the summer preparations had already begun.

Despite all the odds, he has had a great campaign with Lazio, who sit only four points adrift of third-placed Napoli.

