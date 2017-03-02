Ulivieri: 'Atalanta can upset Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Renzo Ulivieri believes Atalanta can cause another upset this weekend against Fiorentina.

The Orobici are flying high in fourth place, fresh from a 2-0 victory away to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

“Fiorentina often start very strong, so Atalanta will need to be careful with their initial approach,” former Coach Ulivieri told L’Eco di Bergamo newspaper.

“Paulo Sousa’s men certainly know how to play good football, even if at this moment they are struggling on a psychological level following recent results.”

Fiorentina crashed out of the Coppa Italia and Europa League, then on Monday evening fumbled a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Torino.

