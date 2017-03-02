Allan and Nainggolan ready to go

By Football Italia staff

Allan and Radja Nainggolan appear to have shaken off injuries ahead of Saturday’s Roma-Napoli showdown.

It kicks off on Saturday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Allan had missed the last couple of games due to a muscular problem, but today resumed training with the rest of the Napoli squad.

Lorenzo Tonelli is still working separately from the group and is highly unlikely to feature.

As for Roma, Nainggolan was spotted limping as he left the Stadio Olimpico following last night’s 2-0 Coppa Italia semi-final defeat to Lazio.

However, the Belgian took part in today’s training session as planned and is passed fit for this weekend’s clash.

Only Alessandro Florenzi is still on the Giallorossi treatment table after ACL surgery.

