Thursday March 2 2017
Capello: 'Napoli can beat Real Madrid'
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello believes Napoli can still overturn their 3-1 first leg Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. “They must be aggressive.”

Lorenzo Insigne had given the Partenopei the lead at the Bernabeu, but Real Madrid fought back for a 3-1 victory.

The second leg in the Round of 16 is at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday night.

“It won’t be easy, as when all the first team players are on there, Real Madrid are very difficult to beat,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

“Having said that, they do tend to struggle away from home when put under pressure and Napoli must take advantage of that situation.

“The Partenopei must be aggressive and not leave too much room for the Blancos to counter-attack.”

