NEWS
Thursday March 2 2017
Official: Pescara sign Coulibaly
By Football Italia staff

Pescara have formally registered 18-year-old Mamadou Coulibaly, promoting him from the youth team.

The Senegalese talent only turned 18 in January and has been assigned shirt number 33.

Midfielder Coulibaly is already at the disposal of Coach Zdenek Zeman.

He had been in training with the Primavera youth team, but was signed officially today.

The Delfini are currently propping up the Serie A table with just 12 points from 26 rounds.

