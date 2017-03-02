Fiorentina to loan Babacar?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are expected to loan striker Khouma Babacar out next season, most likely to a Premier League club.

The forward turns 24 later this month and this season contributed nine goals and two assists in 20 competitive games.

According to La Nazione, Babacar is increasingly frustrated at the lack of regular playing time, particularly in Serie A matches.

He had just 11 Serie A appearances this season, despite scoring five goals.

Babacar came up through the Fiorentina youth academy, having loan spells at Racing Santander, Padova and Modena.

He has received numerous offers over the last few years from Premier League clubs, but the Viola were always reticent to let him go.

The centre-forward is under contract until June 2019.

