Petagna: 'Atalanta match Milan and Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna insists Atalanta “are already a big club and no less impressive than Milan or Inter.”

The striker has been one of the key figures in their ascent to fourth place, including victories over Roma, Inter and Napoli.

“Our objective is to qualify for Europe, but if we manage to raise the bar to the Champions League places, then it would be magnificent,” Petagna told TMW Radio and Sky Sport Italia.

Petagna grew up in the Milan youth academy and his former Atalanta teammate Roberto Gagliardini is now at Inter, but both are currently behind the Orobici in the standings.

“Milan are a strong side and it’ll be a great battle with them, but there are many teams in the running for Europe. I spent five years at Milan and they teach you how to be both on and off the field.”

Petagna was asked if it was his objective to impress with Atalanta and return to a big club?

“I already consider myself to be at a big club, because we are fourth in the table. I take it one step at a time, but we’ve won every single game deservedly and proved that again with Napoli.

“As for Gagliardini, I’m not surprised he has made such a strong impact at Inter. We miss him in the locker room, but still want to finish above him this season.

“I expected Atalanta to do this well, as we are young and hungry to improve. Inter are an important club with many champions, but we are no less impressive than Milan or Inter.

“I owe a lot to Gian Piero Gasperini, because I played very little at Ascoli, but he gave me the opportunity to stay and put his faith in me.

“He also gave me a good talking to at times, telling me I had to do more, so if I train well now, it’s all thanks to him.”

