Suso: 'If Milan want new contract...'

By Football Italia staff

Suso admires Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, tries to ignore the takeover problems and admits he’s open to a new contract.

The Spanish winger has become a crucial member of the attacking trio this season under Montella.

“Montella really likes to play football, he has a philosophy of the game that revolves around keeping the ball and that’s something we love to see,” Suso told reporters at a charity event this evening.

“We saw Inter, Lazio and Atalanta, who are doing really well, so we must win every time.”

Are the players distracted by the news the Milan takeover by Chinese investors, set for tomorrow, could be delayed again to April 7?

“We are all relaxed, we don’t talk about the closing, because there’s nothing we can do about it. (President Silvio) Berlusconi knows what to do.

“After many months, I don’t know what happened, but Berlusconi will look at what is best for the club.”

Until the ownership situations can be resolved, Milan won’t really be able to negotiate new contracts with their current players.

“I am waiting for the renewal. If they want to negotiate, they know where to find me, but I haven’t been contacted yet,” noted Suso.

