Napoli ask Ajax for Klaassen

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly planning another attempted summer swoop for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen.

It’s certainly not the first time the club has shown strong interest in the Dutchman, as he was also a target last year.

According to Calciomercato.com, Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli is set for a new trip to Holland for talks.

Ajax had been prepared to sell Klaassen, but the player believed he wasn’t ready for the step up to Serie A football.

The Ajax youth product just turned 24 and has three goals in 11 senior caps for the Netherlands.

This season he has 15 goals and seven assists in 34 competitive games for his club.

