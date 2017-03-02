Galatasaray go for Mandzukic

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray and their new Coach Igor Tudor are eager to make an offer for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

According to reports in Turkey, they see the centre-forward as an ideal reinforcement for next season.

He’d only be able to arrive if they qualified for the Champions League and right now Galatasaray are in third place behind Fenerbahce and leaders Besiktas.

They hope that the promise of regular first team football in a centre-forward role and the presence of fellow Croatian Tudor can convince Mandzukic to make the move to Istanbul.

He turns 31 in May and is under contract with Juventus until June 2019.

Mandzukic has 29 goals in 74 senior caps for Croatia and joined Juve in 2015 for €19m from Atletico Madrid.

Although now a regular in the Juventus line-up, he is being used in a wider role supporting striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Nonetheless, this season he has contributed seven goals and five assists in 33 competitive games.

