Prandelli: 'I'd never leave Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli confessed he “never wanted to leave Fiorentina, but I won’t say anything else, as I don’t want to give anyone problems.”

The Coach could potentially return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, as current boss Paulo Sousa is increasingly unpopular with fans.

“Fiorentina are going through a moment of frailty, but there is no crisis. The team is alive and played very well for an hour against Torino,” Prandelli told Top Calcio 24.

Would the former Viola, Italy and Valencia tactician return to Fiorentina after his time there from 2005 to 2010?

“I said it many times, I never wanted to leave, but I won’t say anything else, as I don’t want to give anyone problems.

“At the moment I feel the need to begin again with a team that I can mould and help to grow, not a club where you need to win within two minutes of getting there.

“Right now I am off work and evaluating, getting caught up on which direction football is going in.”

