Thursday March 2 2017
Crotone look to Grosso
By Football Italia staff

Crotone are considering Juventus Primavera youth team Coach Fabio Grosso for next season.

The 39-year-old former Italy and Palermo star has spent the last three years leading the Bianconeri youth side.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Crotone have pinpointed the World Cup winner as the man to lead them next season.

It’s very likely that will be in Serie B, as the Squali are in their first ever top flight campaign and remain rooted in the relegation zone.

Current boss Davide Nicola received the club’s backing this week, despite five consecutive defeats.

