Juventus €30m for Alexis Sanchez

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have already put forward a €30m offer for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

The Bianconeri’s interest in the Chile international is certainly no secret and dates back to his days at Udinese.

He has since moved on through Barcelona and Arsenal, but his contract is due to expire in June 2018 and a renewal is increasingly unlikely.

Friday’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport newspaper suggests Juventus have already contacted Arsenal with a proposal worth €30m.

They are eager to get ahead of the pack, as Paris Saint-Germain are also contenders for Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old forward would join Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic in a stellar strike force in Turin.

This season he has contributed 20 goals and 16 assists in just 34 competitive appearances for the Gunners.

It is Juve’s Champions League ambition that will most draw Sanchez, as Arsenal lost the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in a 5-1 humiliation to Bayern Munich.

