Post new comment

Roma and Napoli are both having good seasons but need a change in attitude to compete with Juventus, writes Richard Thomas .

Saturday's Serie A encounter between Roma and Napoli, in many ways, has the inescapable air of so near, yet so far. Other than Milan's third-place finish in 2013 and Lazio's in 2015, the Giallorossi and Partenopei have filled both the runners-up and third-place slots behind Juventus in each of the last four seasons.

Despite the best efforts of Inter, the Biancocelesti and, remarkably, Atalanta, the smart money is that it will be the same again this year regardless of this weekend's result at the Stadio Olimpico - both will ultimately prove too strong for the chasing pack, but just as predictably both will fall by the wayside in their pursuit of the Old Lady and the Holy Grail of the Scudetto.

For all the consistency, progressive football and Champions League qualifications achieved at the Olimpico and San Paolo in recent campaigns, there has been little in the way of silverware to show for this period of stability and relative success for both clubs. A pair of Coppa Italias and a Supercoppa represent a reasonable, if not magnificent, trophy haul for Napoli this decade, while Roma have failed to win anything at all since 2008.

Despite unquestionably having proven themselves to be the 'best of the rest' in this era of relentless Juve domination, it appears both clubs are destined to continue as bridesmaids rather than the bride in Italy's top flight.

That this is the case is not to apportion blame to either team's Coach - on the contrary, both Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri have done almost everything that could realistically have been expected of them since assuming their respective roles.

Giallorossi boss Spalletti has largely reinvigorated his side since replacing Rudi Garcia early last year at a time the team appeared to be stagnating under the Frenchman. In his first full season since returning to the capital, the 57-year-old has presided over consistent Serie A results, a swashbuckling style of football that has produced memorable victories both domestically and in Europe and the lethal form of Edin Dzeko.

Though Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg defeat to arch rivals Lazio was disappointing, the Europa League represents a genuine opportunity for Spalletti to secure that elusive piece of silverware that Roma, on the balance of their overall performance in recent years, probably deserve.

Sarri, meanwhile, succeeded Rafa Benitez in 2015 following a disappointing fifth-place finish and instantly transformed the mood around the San Paolo. A runners-up finish in Serie A in his first season was an excellent accomplishment, while progress this campaign has been underlined by qualification from a difficult Champions League group and the prestigious Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.

A top-three finish in Italy's top flight would have to be considered another decent League season this time around, while the Partenopei face a difficult but not insurmountable task to turn around a 3-1 deficit against Juventus in their own Coppa semi-final. All of this, as in the case of Roma, has been achieved with a dedication to playing an attractive, possession-based style of football.

Maintaining their current status, however, seems to be all either side can hope to achieve for as long as their respective transfer policies continue as they are. Roma have allowed stars such as Mehdi Benatia and Erick Lamela to move abroad in recent seasons, but nothing will have stung Giallorossi fans more than the decision to let Miralem Pjanic join Juve last summer. Even more controversial was Gonzalo Higuain's acrimonious departure from Napoli to the Old Lady.

Overhauling Juventus this season would have been a formidable challenge under any circumstances, but Spalletti's and Sarri's tasks were made nigh-on impossible by both clubs allowing the champions to cherry-pick their best talent - effectively giving the message that they do not view themselves as Juve's equals.

In English Premier League terms, imagine Chelsea winning the title in a few months, then runners up Manchester City and third-place Tottenham Hotspur allowing Antonio Conte to poach Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane. It wouldn't happen.

To both Coaches' credit, Roma's and Napoli's positions have not been affected despite the losses of the Bosnian and the Argentine, but both clubs now need to reward their good work by showing more resolve to keep hold of prized assets in the summer - and adding to them. Otherwise, Serie A's perennial bridesmaids will hit the same glass ceiling again next season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.