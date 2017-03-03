Inter go for Strootman

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly ready to offer a large fee for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman.

The tough-tackling Dutchman has recovered from two gruelling years of knee problems to command a regular place in the Giallorossi starting lineup.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there has been some tentative contact between representatives from the Suning group and the player’s entourage, with the intention of opeing dialogue ahead of a summer move.

The report suggests that Inter would be willing to offer €40m for the 27-year-old, alongside a five year deal worth €5m in salary plus bonuses.

Such a substantial offer would give both Roma and the player some food for thought as Strootman’s contract is due to expire in June 2018.

