Spalletti lined up by Tottenham

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham will reportedly go for Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti, should Mauricio Pochettino depart for Barcelona in the summer.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with the position at Camp Nou, which will be vacated by Luis Enrique at the end of the current campaign.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs would go all-out for Spalletti in this eventuality, whose football philosophy is said to be in line with that of the London club.

Chairman Daniel Levy could pick up a bargain in the Tuscan Coach, with his Roma contract due to expire this summer.

The Italian newspaper claims that Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Eusebio Di Francesco of Sassuolo and Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo are all potential candidates for the Roma hotseat, should Spalletti leave for London.

