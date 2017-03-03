Milik due for Napoli start

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that striker Arkadiusz Milik could command a place in the Napoli starting lineup against Roma on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 2PM GMT, click here for a preview.

The Poland international has so far only appeared from the bench in the league since his return from a four-month layoff due to a torn ACL, with his first seven minutes coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League in mid-February.

Milik enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign after his summer arrival from Ajax, scoring seven goals before his injury sustained on international duty in October.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Coach Maurizio Sarri is ready to field the 23-year-old from the start against Roma, preferring to Dries Mertens and Leonardo Pavoletti in the central striker’s role.

