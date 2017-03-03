Torino make surprise push for Hart

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Torino could make a surprise push to sign Joe Hart in the summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that he is not seeking to retain the England international at the end of the season but – with a suggested price tag of £20m – it seemed as though a permanent move to the Granata would be impossible.

Now Tuttosport claim that this may not be the case, with ambitious President Urbano Cairo will attempt to seek an agreement for Hart with the Manchester club over the coming weeks.

Despite a recent run of poor form for the Granata, the goalkeeper is said to have impressed the club with his personal performances, charisma and leadership skills.

If the player himself is willing to stay, it is suggested that such a deal for Torino may not be as impossible as previously thought.

