Fiorentina to cash in on Borja?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Fiorentina could be ready to sell midfielder Borja Valero in the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Viola could look to cash in on the fans-favourite, seeking a fee of between €8m and €10m.

The Spaniard arrived at the club from Villarreal back in 2012, and previously spent three years in England with West Bromwich Albion.

Such a move away seems unlikely however, with the player himself having declared that he wants to remain at the club for life.

Sporting director Pantaleo Corvino responded to these claims by suggesting the two parties would sit down to discuss a new deal, however the club may wish to cash in on the 32-year-old whilst he still has some value.

