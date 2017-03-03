NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Inter €150m summer spend
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter are ready to invest €150m into the squad this summer.

Chinese owners the Suning Group are said to be aiming to push the club towards competing at the very highest levels.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri are looking to strengthen the side with young Italian players, and will make the necessary cash injection.

Part of this objective will be to source midfield reinforcements, with Marco Benassi of Torino, Lorenzo Pellegrini of Sassuolo and Udinese’s Seko Fofana.

The report suggests that Ever Banega could be sacrificed to make way for new players, with the club looking to add goals from the midfield area into the side.

