Zola warns Italian duo over EPL

By Football Italia staff

Gianfranco Zola says that Luciano Spalletti and Max Allegri 'must understand the different mentality' of players should they move to England.

Juventus boss Allegri has repeatedly been linked with replacing Arsene Wenger this summer, while a recent report suggested that Spurs would look to Spalletti should current boss Mauricio Pochettino depart for Barcelona.

"Arsenal, with their tradition, supporters and victories are like AC Milan or Inter," the Birmingham City boss said in a brief interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Tottenham are, shall we say, a bit more like Roma."

Asked how he thought his compatriots would adapt to life abroad, the former Chelsea striker offered some advice on the differences between football in Britain compared to on the peninsula.

"They must understand the mentality of players," Zola continued.

"In Italy we train often and a lot; but in England to play a lot, at a thousand miles per hour, training must be less intense.

"Translation? We must be neither urgent nor stressful."

