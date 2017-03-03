Conte: 'I'm happy at Chelsea'

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hopes to ‘build something important’ with the club, dismissing links with Inter.

Reports in Italy had stated that the former Juventus boss had already agreed a deal with the Nerazzurri, but comments from Conte suggest otherwise.

The Coach is under a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge worth a reported £6.5m per year, and is said to be in talks over an extension.

"I am very happy for this experience because for me and my family it is incredible,” the Chelsea boss told the London Evening standard.

"For sure, this season my wife and my daughter stayed in Italy but I hope they will come and stay here because I need them."

But does Conte want to continue in London after this season?

"Yes, I hope so. Usually, when you start a project with a new team you want to stay many years and to build something important with the club.

"For sure, to build you must work for many years to have the opportunity to grow with your players and to try to win also because when you are the manager in a great club, the imperative is to try to win but also to play great football.

"It wasn’t easy for me to arrive at the start of the season after a bad year. But I am pleased for the players because they showed me great commitment to fight and to come back very soon to fight for the title.

"The most important thing is the success of the club, the players and the manager. I was sure to arrive here and also to compete in this league with other good managers."

The Blues are ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, so how will the Italian ensure that they see the job through?

"Now, it is important to continue in this way because anything can happen until the end but we want to continue to stay on top of the table.

"I have players that won a lot in their career and they have the right experience to face this type of situation.

"For sure, from now until the end, the pressure will be very high but we must live with this and we have good experience to face this situation."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.