Montella: 'No takeover excuses'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella says there must be 'no excuses' for the team, after a Milan takeover was delayed yet again.

Vice President Adriano Galliani announced the latest setback, after a deal was scheduled to be finalised today.

The Rossoneri take on Chievo on Saturday at 19:45GMT, click here for a preview.

"The defeats against Udinese and Sampdoria have changed a our league position a bit,"Montella told his pre-match Press conference.

"For the rest we were consistent, and I think the worst is over now thanks to the results.

"We are still in the race for Europe. Apart from those two defeats, our performances have been steady."

What kind of relationship does the Coach have with the clubs fans?

"I hear them, they are very close to me and to the team and tomorrow will see them against Chievo.

"Chievo have the typical Italian mentality, and know how to adapt to the opponent to hurt them. They have been a reality in our league for years, tomorrow I expect a very tricky match."

How will the news regarding a failed takeover from Chinese investors affect the team?

"I do not want give the team an excuse, we have to think only of matters on the field.

"The boys have so far shown great maturity and a great sense of belonging, for example when [Ignazio] Abate ended the match with Sassuolo without being able to see in one eye.

"He is better now, but we do not know how long he will be out. I'm proud to coach these guys. We must not listen to all the talk surrounding the sale."

