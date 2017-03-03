Montella: 'Bacca reached turning point'

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella believes that striker Carlos Bacca 'has reached a turning point' in his season.

The Colombian has been a controversial figure during the current campaign, with public displays of discontent over substitutions and rumours of a move away.

Montella discussed a need to avoid making excuses after the announcement that a takeover had still failed to materialise, and stressed the positives of Bacca's recent performance against Sassuolo.

"We want to make him the best he can be and he can give something extra to take us higher in the table," the Coach continued in his pre-match Press conference.

"The penalty against Sassuolo will change his season.

"[Gianluca] Lapadula is also important but lately he has had some physical problems.

"[Alessio] Romagnoli is recovered, [Davide] Calabria we will evaluate today as yesterday he had a fever.

"[Riccardo] Montolivo is good, he has been running for several weeks, and he may soon return to the field. [Luca] Antonelli is fine, he should gradually return to training by next week."

"[Manuel] Locatelli is doing very well, he is a very humble guy who wants to rcome back to peak condition. He works every day to the maximum."

What about recent controversy surrounding refereeing decisions?

"I speak little of the referees and refereeing incidents. They are like the ball, if there were not there, no one could play."

How does Montella assess tomorrow's opponents Chievo and rivals Inter?

"Chievo are like a small Juve because they optimise their resources just like the Bianconeri do.

"We must not think about Inter. Finishing above them in the standings would be great, we must aspire to this."

Finally, Montella rebuffed questions surrounding his future.

"I have a contract, I am very calm and focused on my job," he concluded.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.