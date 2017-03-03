NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Lopez: Nestorovski over Belotti
By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez claims he would “stick” with Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski over Torino’s Andrea Belotti ahead of Sunday’s clash between the two sides.

Belotti scored 16 League goals for Palermo between 2013 and 2015 before joining Torino, but the in-form Italian has since been replaced at Renzo Barbera by Nestorovski, who has so far marked his first season in Serie A with 10 strikes.

“Nestorovski and Belotti are very different from each other,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Belotti’s a young lad that deserves [his breakthrough] and also grew up a lot here in Palermo.

“Those at Palermo know him very well, given that he wore the Rosanero jersey and matured here. However, I’ll stick with Nestorovski.”

