Friday March 3 2017
Milan pull plug on SES takeover?
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly likely to pull the plug on Sino-Europe Sports’ proposed takeover as the consortium appears to be bereft of funds.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Milan will not receive the €100m needed from SES to extend the closing process of its buyout by next Friday, in turn riling President Silvio Berlusconi and leaving the entire deal in tatters.

Although the broadcaster stresses “everything is premature” at this stage, Berlusconi could now revive links with Sal Galatioto and Nicholas Gancikoff – both of whom had led a previous consortium with the intention of purchasing the Rossoneri.

