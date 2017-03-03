‘Moggi’s can’t talk about morals!’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara boss Zdenek Zeman threatened to reopen his war of words with the Moggi’s pre-Sampdoria. “The Moggi family can’t give me lessons on morals!”

Zeman has been a long-time critic of former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi, whose son-agent Alessandro recently accused the Czech of being pretentious in his moral attitude to the Press.

“Alessandro Moggi? In my opinion, the Moggi family can’t give me lessons [on morals],” said the Coach at a Press conference ahead of his 1000th game in a managerial dugout.

“My 1000th game as a Coach? I haven’t been counting, but I think so!

“For me, every game is like my first. I’ll be back in Genoa in different conditions to five years ago.

“We think we can win every game, but we have to do better [on Saturday] than we did against Chievo.

“Formation? I can’t anticipate anything, although I’m happy everyone worked hard during the week and understood more of what I wanted. Any surprises? There always can be…

“Sampdoria? They’re a difficult team to read, they’ve picked up big results against the top sides.

“Giampaolo’s a good Coach, he knows to organise a team, especially for his placement of Muriel, who’s making a difference. I like him.

“Against Chievo, I was expecting something more, especially in attack.

“Too much work in training? For me, it had no effect. They did two jumps and no steps…”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.