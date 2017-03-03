Pioli: Criticism nothing new

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli insists criticism of Inter “is nothing new” but warns the Nerazzurri “will raise our level even further”, starting against Cagliari on Sunday.

Defeats to Juve and Roma in recent weeks have prompted questions about Inter’s credentials among the top teams in Italy, but Pioli made it clear his side were only focused on continuing in their quest to break into Serie A’s top three.

“Criticism after the Roma game? It’s nothing new or unexpected,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We wanted to face and develop the game against the Giallorossi differently. We lost a battle but not the war that will take us to third place.

“The decisive spells of the game, in which we had to give more, didn’t work out for us.

“The names of those who would replace me? You [reporters] are the phenomena, it’s you guys that fish out these rumours and then you ask me how I am…

“We’re only thinking about the good of Inter. In May, we’ll talk. The rumours don’t take away my serenity. Strootman? Next question please…

“We must tackle our next games with the same determination as those that have just gone.

“We must transform our disappointment into a desire to bounce back. We have our cards to play until the end of the season, starting with Cagliari.

“They’re a team that are building their own survival at home, so we must be effective. Banega is ready, he can play. We must continue to work on our conviction.

“Our limit? Scoring a goal depends on quality, determination and desire. We still have to work on these issues.

“Then there are the little things, the details. For example: in the first Nainggolan goal, we had more numbers but suddenly [conceded], and then Joao Mario and Perisic missed chances, moments that could’ve been exploited so we’d equalise.

“I won’t make personnel decisions based on the criticism. We’ve still won 10 games out of 14, but it doesn’t seem enough so we’ll have to raise our level even further.

“Next season? You guys really like talking about it ... We’re working to close the gap on the top three, who have been following a certain path for several years.

“Inter have quality, and we’re laying the foundations for next season.

“Referees? In Italy, talking about them is customary. Instead, we should stay focused on what we can control. We needn’t worry about things we can’t influence.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.