Six-year ban for Izzo?

By Football Italia staff

The FIGC’s prosecutor is demanding Genoa defender Armando Izzo to be given a six-year ban and seven points to be docked from Serie B side Avellino.

The requests stem from the end of last season, when Izzo and his former club Avellino were among those investigated for match-fixing, relating to games against Modena and Reggina in the final two months of the 2013-14 campaign.

A €20,000 fine has also been levelled against the 25-year-old, who received his first Italy call-up only four months ago.

Izzo’s ex-Avellino teammate Francesco Millesi also faces the same charge, as does Luca Pini.

The prosecutor is also holding out for other-ex Irpini players Fabio Pisacane – now at Cagliari – Mariano Arini and Raffaele Biancolino to be banned for six months and fined €30,000 “for violating the duty to inform the Federal Prosecutor” of corruption taking place.

Finally, a nine-month suspension and €45,000 fine is being sought for Avellino’s President-turned-managing director Walter Taccone.

The Campania-based side currently sit just four points behind the playoff places in Serie B but would be plunged into a relegation fight if seven points were indeed deducted.

