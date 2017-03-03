Spalletti: Roma not tired

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti insists Roma are not suffering from burnout ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Napoli in Serie A.

Roma lost 2-0 to Lazio in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on Wednesday, fuelling concerns that the Giallorossi had already peaked, but Spalletti claims his players are in fighting shape for the remaining two months of the season.

“While I’ve been here, there have been 27 games in which we’ve scored at least three goals, so coming back in the Coppa Italia will be difficult but not impossible,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We have a 30 percent chance, theirs is 70. We have something to say, both myself and the team.

“The important thing is that we don’t stop for this match, also because it’s only the first half, even if Lazio have filled me with messages, including my landlord. Still, conclusions can only be made at the end.

“Roma-Napoli? It’s a delicate game that will need a lot attention, so both sides will have to play with strength and quality.

“Sarri and I grew up in the same area, we know when is the right time to text each other and when we must instead get down to business, and now’s that time.

“Napoli are mature like us and we must apply all the maturity that we’ve gained in recent months.

“It’s true there are so many games and that you play with so much energy, but we’re not tired.

“We must play on a par with them, although Napoli have rested a day more.

“We’re ready because we knew this time would come, and our results tell us that we’re doing what Juve did a year ago. Instead, they’re now on a miraculous path.

“There may be a few changes. Dzeko? He had a great game in Milan and was a little subdued in the derby, but he can have a game like that. Maybe after 2-3 [more games], we’ll say that he’s tired.”

