Friday March 3 2017
Allan back for Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Allan is back in Napoli’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Serie A rivals Roma, but Lorenzo Tonelli remains absent.

Allan had missed Napoli’s last two games against Atalanta and Napoli with a muscle injury, but the midfielder has shaken off the problem in time to face Roma.

The same cannot be said for ailment keeping out Tonelli, although the defender had better news on Thursday as he became a father.

Napoli squad for Roma: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic, Jorginho; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

