Spalletti responds to Rudiger, Lucho

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti says people should “attack” racists and that he has yet to speak to Roma about what the future holds.

Spalletti was responding to the racist chants subjected to Antonio Rudiger during Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Roma and arch-rivals Lazio, which the Giallorossi lost 2-0, and ex-Lupi boss Luis Enrique’s decision to leave Barcelona.

“Rudiger? In trying to stamp out racism, as we are in Europe, there’s the need for an ethical path because we’re still far away from doing so,” the Coach, whose contract remains due to expire this summer, said at a Press conference for Saturday’s crunch visit of Napoli in Serie A.

“You have to be very strong and attack anyone guilty of this behaviour.

“In Tuscany everybody knows about the blind boy with beautiful blue eyes. When he approached someone, he’d open his eyes wide.

“Although he couldn’t see, it was his way of saying, ‘show yourself, even if I don’t see you’.

“Racists should live like him to see people as they are and for the heart they have, not for their skin colour.

“Luis Enrique leaving Barca? Maybe there’s a difference between saying [that you’re leaving] at Barcelona and saying it at Roma.

“There, evidently everyone at the club was in agreement about when he said it. Maybe it’s more difficult here.

“When the club call me, I’ll tell them everything alone and directly.”

