Stadio della Roma setback

By Football Italia staff

Roma have suffered a setback in the Stadio della Roma project, but the council assures it “won’t jeopardise the project”.

Today saw a meeting of the Conferenza dei Servizi, which oversees the granting of permits for public works.

The old design for the stadium did not meet with approval on environmental grounds, but this wasn’t the proposal passed by the city council.

However, the Conferenza dei Servizi also rejected a request for more time to submit the updated project, having already granted one extension.

Therefore the club must resubmit their plans, as the construction cannot begin until approval is granted.

Despite the setback, the leader of Movimento 5 Stelle in Rome, Paolo Ferrara, believes the stadium project is not in jeopardy.

“It seems to me that there’s still all the time,” Ferrara told ANSA.

“Campidoglio did their work well and everyone takes their own responsibilities. Now we wait for the procedure to reach a favourable conclusion.

“I don’t think it will jeopardise the project, I think that the region and all those involved believe this is a project worth going forward with.”

