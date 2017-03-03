NEWS
Friday March 3 2017
Argentina snub Icardi
By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi is again left out of the Argentina squad, but four Serie A players are included.

The Nerazzurri striker has been capped just once by his country, an eight minute cameo in a World Cup qualifier loss to Uruguay.

Despite 18 goals and eight assists this season, Edgardo Bauza has again opted not to call-up Icardi for the games with Chile and Bolivia.

There is some Serie A representation in the squad, however, as Juventus pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, Icardi’s teammate Ever Banega and Lazio captain Lucas Biglia are included.

Argentina squad for Chile and Bolivia: Andujar [Estudiantes], Guzman [Tigres], Romero [Manchester United], Mercado [Sevilla], Zabaleta [Manchester City], Buffarini, [Sao Paulo], Roncaglia [Celta Vigo], Mas [Trabzonspor], Rojo [Manchester United], Otamendi [Manchester City], Musacchio [Villarreal], Funes Mori [Everton], Mascherano [Barcelona], Biglia [Lazio], Pizarro [Tigres], Banega [Inter], Di Maria [Paris Saint-Germain], Correa [Atletico Madrid], Acuna [Racing Club], Lavezzi [Hebei China Fortune], Messi [Barcelona], Dybala [Juventus], Aguero [Manchester City], Higuain [Juventus], Pratto [Sao Paulo]

