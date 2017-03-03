Romagnoli back in Milan squad

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli has returned to the Milan squad for the visit of Chievo on Saturday night.

It was confirmed yesterday that the centre-back had returned to training with his teammates, and he will be in contention to face the Flying Donkeys.

As expected, Ignazio Abate is still out with an eye problem, with Mattia De Sciglio expected to replace him at right-back.

Click here for a preview of tomorrow's match.

Milan squad to face Chievo: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata, Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa, Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

