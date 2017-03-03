Quagliarella sr: ‘Juventus only option’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella’s father confirms the striker would return to Napoli, and explains Juventus were his only choice when leaving.

The Neapolitan controversially left the Partenopei to move to Turin in 2010, but it has since been revealed that an aggressive stalker meant he couldn’t stay at San Paolo.

“My son loved Napoli and he still loves the blue shirt,” Vittorio Quagliarella told InterNapoli.

“Needless to say he would return, but at the moment there has been no contact between the parties. I haven’t heard from anyone, but no worries.

“Fabio didn’t choose Juve, but the Bianconeri were the only ones who believed in him. He had two offers, Juventus and Rubin Kazan.

“So he chose Juve. What would he have done in Russia? That would have ended him as a footballer, and he’d have had to go so far from home having waited so long to return.

“He wanted to stay at Napoli and become a symbol, a few months earlier he had bought a house in our area. It was finely furnished, but he never lived there.

“It was to be his home, the home of Quagliarella, a leader of Napoli. He bought a home, but not just that.

“He bought a boat because he thought he’d be staying. What would he have done with a boat in Turin?”

